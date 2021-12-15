KOAA Survey: How did you prepare for the high winds today?

Extreme winds are hitting Colorado today, and the News5 team wants to know what you did to prepare.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

In most of Southern Colorado, wind gusts will be around 60 to 80 mph. However, there will be areas that could see wind gusts over 100 mph. Lamar already has, with a recorded wind gust of 107 mph.

Emergency crews, utility crews, and foresters began prepping for the event in advance. Trees and power lines are typically the most affected by these high wind events, and if you see a tree on a power line, or if the power line is down, call the utility company.

