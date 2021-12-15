Follow Live: News5 tracks the extreme wind event

A dangerous wind storm is forecast across southern Colorado today. You can watch here on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app.

Damaging winds have been blowing across southern Colorado since before the sun came up this morning.

We've seen reports of 70 mph along I-25 from Pueblo to Trinidad and even stronger winds across the plains. La Junta clocked an 86 mph wind report around 8 am this morning and Lamar hit 107 mph about an hour later!

The winds are expected to grow much stronger from 10 am to 1 pm, particularly across the Pikes Peak Region. Gusts in Colorado Springs could range from 60 to 80 mph across town with gusts in the foothills near 90 mph or higher.

This has turned into an incredibly dangerous situation. We caution everyone to stay indoors from 10 am to 1 pm if you live in the Pikes Peak Region as the winds strengthen rapidly.

Power could go out and semi-trucks could easily flip over through the lunch hour with winds widespread over 60 mph.

9:40 AM: Wind gusts in the foothills of Colorado Springs could get up to 90 mph in the next 30 minutes.

Within the next hour or two hours we need to be prepared for wind gusts to be 90 mph or higher in the foothills with 70 to 80 mph gusts across the rest of the city. These conditions could stay in place through 12 pm, maybe a bit longer pic.twitter.com/CptU46JUla — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) December 15, 2021

9:35 AM: The National Weather Service has issued a dust storm for Otero County, in effect until 10:30 AM.

9:30 AM: Reports of multiple trees down and on HWY 50 between Lamar and Holly.

9:25 AM: View of the winds from the KOAA Pueblo camera

Dust and a ton of strong wind in Pueblo right now. This is our camera at our KOAA Pueblo studio, and it looks like it's about to get ripped off the building pic.twitter.com/81INYsv700 — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) December 15, 2021

9:15 AM Update: Wind reports from around the state.

Here are some of the top wind reports in southern Colorado since this morning pic.twitter.com/U7OHjY1hQ8 — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) December 15, 2021

8:50 AM Update: A wind gust over 100 mph was recorded in Lamar.

8:30 AM Update: A squall warning is in place for northern El Paso County.

8:20 AM Update: Squall moves through Monument

8:10 AM Update: The squall hit Woodland Park, thanks to Kenneth Wyatt for the video!

8:00 AM Update from CSPD and Fountain:

The Colorado Springs and Fountain Police Departments are on accident alert today, which means that in the case of a traffic accident, police should not be called to the scene if:



No one was injured or died

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors

Wreck did not damage any public property like road signs, utility poles, or guard rails,

It was not a hit and run

However, drivers should still agree to exchange information and report the incident individually to the police.

7:50 AM Update:

If you see semi-trucks on the road give them space! Sensors between Fort Carson and Aguilar are showing gusts between 45 and 70 mph, which is strong enough to tip over a semi.

7:34 AM Update: A thunderstorm warning has passed in Pueblo. Sensors are already reporting multiple 70 mph gusts just south of the city and all the way to Trinidad.

A snow squall across the central mountains has turned to rain as it hits I-25. As this rain evaporates, it's throwing down 60 to 75 mph winds.

Walsenburg and the Pueblo airport both registered a 74 mph wind gust after 7 am this morning.

The main story through the mid-afternoon and evening will be strong to damaging wind gusts out of the west.

We could see gusts in the 70 to 80 mph range at their maximum from the mountains through the plains today with even stronger winds in the mountains.

