Widespread 60 to 80 mph wind gusts with a few localized 90 to 100 mph gusts

Damaging winds and an early morning snow squall from the mountains out to the I-25 corridor are the primary threats in the weather department today.

The snow squall will lead to extremely low visibility and slick roadways, especially west of I-25 where elevation and colder temperatures will keep the pavement cold. As this squall moves into the I-25 corridor, it'll change over into rain and quickly evaporate as it moves east due to strong westerly winds.

The winds will accelerate through the mountains and plains today with gusts reaching the 50 to 70 mph threshold along I-25 as soon as 7 to 9 am. Widespread 60 to 80 mph gusts are expected today through most of southern Colorado with localized 90 to 100 mph gusts in and around the mountains.

Wind gusts over 60 mph are dangerous for everyone as trees and power lines could be downed, and semi-trucks could be flipped. Fire danger is extremely high today, so if you see any smoke, call it in immediately.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 44; Low: 18. Dangerous wind gusts, an early morning snow squall, and steady or falling temperatures are all in the forecast for the Colorado Springs area today. The snow squall will move out of the mountains and through Colorado Springs between 7 to 8 am today. Snow accumulation will be zero to minimal, but very strong winds with brief white-out driving conditions will be possible as the squall passes. The winds will really ramp up from the morning to the early afternoon with gusts between 60 to 80 mph. It's possible a few 80 to 90 mph gusts will be seen out near the foothills in areas like the Air Force Academy.

PUEBLO: High: 50; Low: 16. Other than an isolated shower or flurry today, Pueblo should remain dry as our squall moves out of the mountains and over the I-25 corridor. The winds will be the primary threat to Pueblo today with 60 to 80 mph gusts from the morning to the early afternoon. Blowing dust could reduce visibility while you're driving today, trees and power lines could be downed, and semi-trucks should not travel north or south on I-25. Schools could very well cancel today as high winds would make driving buses dangerous.

CANON CITY: High: 48; Low: 25. A snow squall will move through Fremont County early this morning with strong to damaging wind gusts through the early afternoon. This squall could pack a mix of rain and snow and limit driving visibility down to 0 miles, especially west into the valley and up into the mountains. Wind gusts from the morning to the early afternoon could max out in the mid 70 mph range today. This will be a dangerous day to be outside near trees, power lines, and any high-profile vehicle moving north or south.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 40; Low: 18. A snow squall will move through Teller County early this morning with whiteout conditions and light enough snow accumulations to make the roads slick. The winds could gust in the 50 to 60 mph range with the squall and max out in the low 70 mph range through the mid-morning and early afternoon. Early morning travel through the snow squall is not advised.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A snow squall with strong winds and near-zero visibility will move over the Tri-Lakes area today anytime between 7 to 8 am. Strong winds associated with this squall could produce white-out driving conditions with gusts over 60 mph. We'll see gusts stay strong or get even stronger from mid-morning through the early afternoon with max speeds in the low 70 mph range.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Extremely strong winds today with critical fire danger and low visibility due to dust storms. The winds will move off of the mountains by mid-morning and stay in the 60 to 80 mph through the mid-afternoon. Dust could reduce visibility from a quarter mile or less with winds strong enough to down trees, power lines, and easily flip semi-trucks. Fire danger is exceptionally high in the plains today, so if you see smoke, call it in immediately.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Dangerous wind gusts are expected today along the southern I-25 corridor and especially west into the Sangre De Cristos. A morning rain to snow squall will be possible along I-25 early in the morning with strong winds and near-zero visibility. Along and behind this squall, winds will gust in the 70 to 80 mph range. We'll see even stronger gusts, likely between 90 to 100 mph, west over and near the Sangre De Cristos.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: 10s. A quick-moving snow squall will move east of the Continental Divide early this morning with extreme wind gusts through the morning and early afternoon. Gusts in and around the Sangre De Cristos will be in the 90 to 100 mph range with the possibility for 90 mph gusts along the Front Range and Cheyenne Mountain. The Wet Mountains could see gusts in the 80 mph range easily. Power lines could be downed and start a fire really easily today, even with the early morning snow.

The winds will die down tonight with temperatures falling into the teens through Thursday morning. We'll stay breezy, cool, and dry Thursday with a weak cold front set to move through the plains Thursday night.

Friday will be chilly and dry with a continued daytime breeze.

We should stay dry over the weekend with warmer temperatures trending from Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

