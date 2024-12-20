Colorado Springs mayor declines to speak further on FBI investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — During a Thursday morning news conference, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade did not elaborate on his interaction with a suspect now accused of staging a hate crime hoax during the 2023 Mayoral runoff election.

Earlier this month, Mobolade shared a statement on Facebook Live, responding to allegations and erroneous reports surrounding the investigation.

Last month, a report published by The Daily Wire, a conservative-leaning publication that cited an anonymous "FBI official" claimed the Mayor avoided charges in the investigation for racial and political reasons. News5Investigates has not been able to independently verify the claims in the article.

His statement in early December came after he received criticism over his silence on the allegations from Colorado Springs City Councilman Dave Donelson, County Commissioner Longinos Gonzales, and 23rd Judicial District Attorney-Elect George Brauchler.

In his statement made on Facebook Live, Mobolade said directly "I did not lie to the FBI" and said he was cooperating with the investigation. Mobolade also publically shared a letter from the Department of Justice naming him a victim.

The indictment for the case said Mobolade, who at the time was a candidate and is only referred to as "Candidate 1", communicated with one of the three suspects, Derrick Bernard Jr. over text and had a 5-minute long phone call with him.

During Thursday's news conference, Mobolade repeatedly said the case is an active investigation and he would not comment further.

News5investigates asked the mayor if he would consider releasing additional communication he had with Bernard or provide insight into the phone conversation he had with him.

"I believe you have access to the same information, the FBI truly has access to that information, the FBI has released and submitted the case to the U.S. Attorney and all that information is public," Mobolade said.

The indictment does not show any of the text messages sent by Mobolade only messages sent to him by Bernard. The mayor also maintains his only communication with Bernard was as a local media personality.

"There are a number of us that have been Bernard’s studio for either town hall, some of the initiatives that he put together," Mobolade said "at the time I was not aware of his background and his story just like I engage you as media personalities and I don’t know if your background or your stories."

During the briefing, Mayor Mobolade also announced his goals for Colorado Springs in 2025.

