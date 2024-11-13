Charges filed against three people over Mayoral election hate crime hoax

DENVER — . Three people from Colorado Springs are facing federal charges after investigators say they staged a hate crime hoax leading up to the 2023 Mayoral runoff election.

The video, which was shared with local media outlets including News5, depicts a wooden cross being burned with a racial slur spray painted on a campaign sign for then-candidate Yemi Mobolade.

Derrick Bernard Jr., Ashley Blackcloud, and Deanna West are facing two charges each: Conspiracy to defraud the United States and for using fire to intimidate.

In the indictment, it says the trio was affiliated with a local non-profit called “Family Flavors the Slide” which “marketed itself as as a minority owned independent broadcasting and multi-media organization.”

Mobolade is not named in the indictment, he is only referred to as “Candidate 1”, his opponent in the runoff, former city councilman Wayne Williams is referred to as “Candidate 2”

The indictment does say one of the suspects, Bernard at one point messaged Mobolade on social media saying he was “mobilizing his squadron”. The full text of what was sent in the message is below.

“I know it’s crunch time sir but look . . . I spoke with some of my friends in other places and theirs [sic] a plot amidst . . . I’m mobilizing my squadron

in defense and for the final push. Black ops style big brother. The klan cannot be allowed to run this city again.”

The indictment does not say whether or not Mobolade responded to the message or if the group was affiliated with his campaign.

News5 reached out to the Mayor’s office for comment, they said the Mayor is out of town. News5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

