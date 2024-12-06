'I did not lie to the FBI,' Mayor Yemi speaks out on Hate Crime Hoax allegations

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor Yemi Mobolade is speaking out on social media after facing allegations he lied to federal investigators during an investigation into a federal hate crime hoax.

In a Facebook Live video, the mayor denied lying to FBI investigators during the investigation. He said he would share a document showing the Department of Justice identified him as a victim or potential victim in the investigation.

"I truthfully cooperated throughout this investigation I had no knowledge, warning, or involvement in this crime, I did not lie to the FBI,” Mobolade said.

The allegations first appeared in “The Daily Wire”, a conservative-leaning publication citing an anonymous source with the FBI. A separate online publication, “Punch”, erroneously reported this week the Mayor had been arrested by the FBI, the publication later updated its story.

The statement comes as the Mayor has faced criticism from local elected officials over his silence on the matter.

In the video, Mobolade also said his silence was intentional, "I respect the judicial process and this remains an active case I have intentionally not engaged in the gossip." Mobolade said he also has retained an attorney.

As first reported by our partners at The Gazette, the elected officials include City Councilman Dave Donelson and County Commissioner Longinos Gonzales.

Last month, three people were indicted for staging a hate crime hoax leading up to the 2023 Mayoral runoff election.

In the indictment, investigators say one of the suspects spoke with then-Candidate Mobolade over the phone and sent him text messages and social media messages.

Derrick Bernard Jr., Ashley Blackcloud, and Deanna West are accused of staging the hoax.

Investigators say the trio staged a video with a cross burning in front of one of Mobolade’s campaign signs with a racial slur spray painted onto the sign.

Investigators say Bernard sent Mobolade multiple messages, one message ahead of the video being shared said;

“I know it’s crunch time sir but look . . . I spoke with some of my friends in other places and theirs [sic] a plot amidst . . . I’m mobilizing my squadron in defense and for the final push. Black ops style big brother. The klan cannot be allowed to run this city again.”

The indictment also says Mobolade had a five-minute-long phone conversation with Bernard.

Mobolade reiterated in Friday's video that his only interaction with Bernard was "as a local media personality" leading up to the mayoral runoff election.

According to the indictment, after Mobolade won the mayoral runoff election, Bernard sent a message to Blackcloud saying “on backend I got a plan” and “I want favors quicker than later”.





