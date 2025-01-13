Building conditions at Jenkins MS in Colorado Springs 'unsafe', may require closure

COLORADO SPRINGS — State investigators say the structural conditions of the Jenkins Middle School building in Colorado Springs School District 11 are unsafe, and the building needs to be evacuated by the end of the week, unless a structural analysis shows otherwise.

Colorado Springs School District 11 told News5 it does not have a timeline for a closure. The district said it is working to determine which parts of the building are safe.

News5Investigates obtained a letter from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control sent to Michael Willis, Senior Director of Facilities for Colorado Springs School District 11. The letter said the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department in December about structural concerns at the school.

The letter said unless the district provides a structural analysis showing the building is safe, the school needs to be evacuated by Friday, January 17, 2025 to "make repairs and remediate these unsafe conditions".

The letter cites PPRBD's notice of unsafe condition that details structural issues like cracks in the wall and parts of the building experiencing significant settlement.

PPRBD released the following Notice of Unsafe Condition to the Division of Fire Prevention and Control:

“It is reported that the subject structure has been experiencing significant settlement beginning shortly after construction was completed in 1999. The majority of the differential settlement has occurred in the Northwest corner of the building. Significant settlement of the slab on grade in the lower level has resulted in cracking and deformation of the concrete block structure. While much of the cracking has occurred in non-bearing walls, there is evidence of damage to structural components including exterior walls and internal pilasters. There is significant damage to an interior wall in the library. Due to the height and weight of the wall, this damage represents a significant concern. In the gymnasium, the exterior concrete block walls are experiencing repetitive stair step cracking adjacent to the bar joist pockets. In the lower level of the school, there is evidence of cracking and spitting of concrete block pilasters. The Consumer Studies Classroom floor transitions from a structural floor to slab on grade. At the transition, the slab has settled approximately three inches. While the District has attempted to minimize the transition, this transition not only results in a tripping hazard but is also evidence of extensive settlement and distress of other structural elements.” Pikes Peak Regional Building Department's Notice of Unsafe Conditions

Colorado Springs School District 11 sent the following statement to the Jenkins Middle School community:

"In recent weeks, you may have noticed an increased presence of fire safety officials around the Jenkins Middle School building. We want to provide an update to help you understand why this has been happening and reassure you of our commitment to the safety and well-being of our community.



For several years, Colorado Springs School District 11 and the Colorado Springs Fire Department have worked closely to monitor and address structural concerns within the Jenkins building. As with any building, regular assessments and maintenance are part of ensuring that it remains a safe and effective learning environment. During the most recent fire inspection in December, the Fire Department observed changes in the building’s condition that warranted further investigation to assess how best to address long-term maintenance needs.



On December 23, the Fire Department formally requested that the district engage a fire protection and structural engineering firm to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the building’s fire protection and structure. In response, we immediately partnered with Jensen Hughes, a highly regarded engineering firm. This evaluation is part of our proactive approach to ensure that the building meets reasonable safety standards.



We are working closely with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the State of Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and structural experts to ensure that any necessary actions are addressed thoughtfully and efficiently. Together, we are taking swift and deliberate steps to ensure the building meets safety standards while prioritizing the well-being of everyone in our school community.



Please know that the safety and continuity of learning for our students and staff remain our top priorities . We are committed to keeping you informed as we move forward and will provide additional updates this week as we continue to partner with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the State of Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and Jensen Hughes.



Thank you for your ongoing trust and partnership as we work together to ensure a safe and positive environment for all members of the Jenkins community." Michael Gaal, Colorado Springs School District 11 Superintendent

The middle school is located near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Dublin Boulevard:

This is a developing story.

