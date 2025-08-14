Turning pain into purpose: Colorado Springs woman holds back-to-school bash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Evangelina Maes has experienced more tragic events in the last few years than many have to push through in an entire lifetime. In just the last three years, three people she was close to died from gun violence, and a fourth passed away tied to drugs.

"I think a lot of us don't realize that how life how short life really is," Evangelina said.

Evangelina lost her stepmom, Andrea Martinez, to gun violence on New Year's Day. Her killer is still at large.

"It was New Year's, just celebrating New Year's, and things just led up to the violence," Evangelina explained. "I couldn't imagine being at my own house, you know, and something like that happening, and she, she died in front of her house, like on her driveway... that's your safe place."

Evangelina lost her brother to a shooting in October of 2024. Jose Maes III was only 19 years old.

"It was an altercation he wasn't involved with," Evangelina explained. "He was just at the wrong place, wrong time. He was out for a night of fun."

The aunt of Evangelina's daughter, Gabriella Calleros, was only 19 when she passed away, tied to drugs. Gabriella's brother, Santiago Calleros III, was shot and killed on July 6, 2022 in Colorado Springs. Santiago is the father of Evangelina's daughter, who is now in kindergarten. Santiago's case remains unsolved, with a $10,000 reward being offered by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.

"She's been growing up without her dad for the last three years," Evangelina said of her daughter. "She's actually lived longer without her dad, unfortunately, than she has the two years that she did have him."

Evangelina added that her brother Jose acted like that father figure in Santiago's place before his life was taken.

As Gabriella recalled tragic loss after tragic loss, she kept a smile on her face. She's working to turn that pain into purpose. She's holding a "Back to School Car Show and Giveaway" this Saturday at Memorial Park, starting at 11 a.m., to both give back and honor lives cut short by gun violence or drugs. The public is also welcome to bring photos of victims to hang on a memorial wall. She plans on handing out about 100 backpacks with school supplies, there will be free haircuts for kids, a raffle, and so much more.

"These are our kids' future," Evangelina said. "We have to look out for our kids, and we can't let this continue. We have to put a stop to it."

By her side at Memorial Park was Estevan Medina, who runs Second Chance Through Faith Ministries. The organization's goal is to empower at-risk youth for a brighter future.

"These kids, no matter, you know what kind of background they come from, like they're amazing kids," Medina said. "Some of my best kids are some of the worst kids in other people's eyes, but they're the best kids. They just need that push and that guidance in that direction."

Medina is helping Evangelina with Saturday's event, and he also knew both Santiago and Evangelina's brother well.

"They found a purpose," Medina said of both Evangelina and Santiago's father, who lost three of his children. "This is the purpose... is to bring back something, to bring back to the community and give back, but also bring awareness and try to bring unity... us coming together, because these are our kids, you know? We got to step up and be there for them."

The gang prevention program Medina runs is designed for at-risk youth and juveniles aged 12-21. The program is focused on building a foundation of faith to prevent introduction to gang violence and to provide transitional assistance for juveniles. Medina mentioned he also takes kids on trips, giving them an outlet and a bonding experience.

Medina had a message about Santiago and other victims of gun violence.

"I watched him grow up with Angelina and the boys," Medina said of Santiago. "Just to see him with his daughter... that was his world. So if you take away all the tattoos, you take away, you know, what everybody labels and sees us as, like he's a person... Like, a lot of people get judged because of the tattoos, because of the way our appearance is, but this is how we're comfortable... You know, we're all human beings. You know, we shouldn't be defined now by like our tattoos or anything like that."

If you have any information on the murders of Santiago or Andrea, you're asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. A $10,000 reward is being offered in Santiago's case.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BASH DETAILS:

-Saturday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m.

-Memorial Park (Near the Veteran's Memorial on the east side of the park)

-100 backpacks and supplies to be given away

-Free kids' haircuts

-Food trucks

-Bounce house

-Lowrider show

-Raffle

-Merch and more

A number of sponsors made the event possible:

Evangelina Maes Back to School Car Show and Giveaway Aug. 16

