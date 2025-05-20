$10,000 rewards still offered in 2 Pikes Peak Area Crime Stopper cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Ahead of a town hall in Teller County, News5 is examining how often tips are called into Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers and what kind of results the organization has experienced over the decades.

The town hall is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. inside Woodland Park City Hall, 220 West South Street. Speakers for the event include 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen, Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler and Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, entry is free.

The program highlights wanted fugitives, cold cases and other criminal cases in El Paso and Teller Counties, hoping tips from the public can lead to a resolution. The public is encouraged to call 719-634-STOP (7867), and the caller has the option of remaining anonymous.

According to a spokesperson for Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, there are two cases offering rewards of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. One of those is the homicide case for Tadeo Francisco Villavicencio-Ramriez, who was shot and killed on June 17, 2024 in Colorado Springs at Remington Park. Tadeo left behind a child as his wife continues to call for justice. The second case offering a $10,000 reward is for 19-year-old Santiago Calleros III. Santiago was known to the community as rap artist "Lil Travieso” and left behind a daughter. Santiago's body was found on July 6 in 2022, at the El Morro Mobile Home Park, he had been shot to death.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers was formed in 1981 and originally was taxpayer-supported. Due to budget cuts, the program started operating as a 501c3 organization and is almost entirely run by volunteers as it is supported by donations from individuals and business owners. Since it was formed, those behind the program say it has resulted in more than 3,700 felony arrests leading to the recovery of over $10,000,000 in property, narcotics, and cash.

According to data provided to News5 by Crime Stoppers, January through April of this year Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers has received 638 tips leading to six arrests.

Through most of 2024, the program had received 2,217 tips, leading to 34 arrests. In 2023, 2,291 tips resulted in 44 arrests,and in 2022 2,260 tips led to 41 arrests.

One of the most recent cases highlighted by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers was a burglary at the National Mill Dog Rescue in Peyton. A $1,000 reward is being offered in that case following the crime that was carried out on Feb. 8.

"THE BACKBONE OF CRIME STOPPERS IS ANONYMITY"

A spokesperson for Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers explained that tipster being able to remain anonymous is a critical aspect of the program. According to the organizatin's website, tips submitted through this website are securely encrypted, entirely confidential, completely anonymous and are immediately and securely transferred directly to the local Crime Stoppers office which uses P3 - Tip Management Software. After submitting your tip, you will be provided with your own unique ID number that you will use when checking the status of your tip or picking up your reward. Crime Stoppers posts reward eligible tip numbers in the weekly Crime Stoppers Featured Fugitives of the Week article that appears every Monday here.

COLD CASES FEATURED BY PIKES PEAK AREA CRIME STOPPERS

Thomas Kinslow

On 11/22/05 at approximately 1:40 AM, Thomas Raymond Kinslow had just finished his shift at Hollywood Home Video located at Academy Boulevard and LaSalle Street. Tommy, as he was called by his family, drove a short distance to his home.



At approximately 1:45 AM, several 911 calls were received reporting shots fired in the 3900 block of Constitution Avenue. CSPD police officers arrived at that location within minutes of the 911 calls to find Tommy Kinslow lying in the middle of Constitution Avenue a short distance from where he had parked his car adjacent to his residence. Tommy died from multiple gunshot wounds.



There were eyewitnesses to the crime from vehicles that were traveling on Constitution Avenue at the time and place of the crime. These eyewitnesses reported seeing the shooting and provided descriptions of the suspect. Although there was some discrepancies in the eyewitnesses accounts all agreed that the suspect was a slender male of unknown race, about 6’, wearing dark colored clothing. In addition to these eyewitnesses, several residences in the nearby townhouses heard the gunshots and some reported seeing an individual in dark colored clothing departing the crime scene on foot. Search of the area by K-9 teams did not locate the suspect. The case remains open and active.

Angelina Sicola

Angelina Marie Sicola, age 20, was found strangled to death inside her own apartment in Northeast Colorado Springs.



At around noon on Thursday, May 2, 2013, Colorado Springs Police officers responded to the Featherstone Apartments, 3807 Halfturn Rd, on a report of a deceased person in Apartment #315. Arriving officers found the body of 20 year old Angelina Marie Sicola inside her own apartment. Officers learned that the victim’s father had come to the apartment, where his daughter lived alone, after not hearing from her in a couple days and found the victim deceased inside.



The Investigation: Investigators determined that Ms. Sicola was likely killed inside her apartment, and autopsy revealed she had died as a result of forcible strangulation. Over the course of the next several months, investigators conducted interviews with numerous friends, neighbors, co-workers, fellow students, and social media contacts of the victim. Numerous items of evidence recovered from the scene were examined, and forensic examination of both physical and electronic evidence continues. Although no persons have to date been charged in this crime, the investigation into the murder of Angela Sicola remains open and active.

Shelley Dorsey

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 24, 2015, victim Shelley Dorsey was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle parked in the lot of the Mountain County Estates (now known as the Regal Estates) apartments at 105 S. Academy Blvd talking with her boyfriend who was seated in the front passenger seat. The boyfriend reported to Police that at about 0100 hours, he heard an unidentified voice say “Hey”, and immediately thereafter saw and heard a shot fired from outside the driver’s side of the car. Victim Dorsey then fell across the car onto her boyfriend, whereupon he saw she was bleeding. He carried her from the car and up to his nearby apartment in an effort to render aid, however victim died at the scene. The victim’s boyfriend was unable to describe any suspect(s) or provide a possible motive for the shooting. Autopsy revealed that victim died from a single gunshot wound fired at close range from her left side. An expended cartridge casing was recovered on the driver’s floorboard and a projectile from the car’s interior passenger door panel.

Jamil Salaam

22 year old Jamil Ahmad Salaam was shot to death on Tuesday, July 17, 2007 in the parking lot of an apartment building.

On Tuesday, July 17, 2007, at approximately 4:40 AM, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Chapman Dr. Upon arrival officers discovered that the victim, Jamil Salaam, had been shot multiple times; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Investigation: Investigation revealed that the victim, Jamil Salaam, was standing with a friend in the parking lot of the Pine Creek Village Apartments near building 874 when they were approached by three individuals. There was a brief confrontation, and Mr. Salaam was shot multiple times. The three suspects then fled the scene; no weapons were recovered at the scene. A witness to the shooting gave the following description of the three suspects:

#1. A Black male, mid 20’s, approximately 5’10” tall, skinny to medium build, wearing a black bandana covering his face, a white tank top and dark colored baggy pants with a silver buckle.

#2. A Hispanic male, mid 20’s, approximately 5’10” tall, skinny to medium build, slicked back black hair, wearing a black bandana covering his face, a black tank top, black pants, and black shoes.​

#3. A Black or Hispanic male, mid 20’s wearing a white bandana covering his face, a white tank top and black baggy pants.

Extensive neighborhood follow up was conducted within the apartment complex, and numerous interviews were conducted with friends and associates of the victim, as well as with possible witnesses. Forensic evidence was collected at the immediate crime scene and from other locations identified through the course of the investigation. Although no chargeable suspects have as of yet been named, investigators continue to pursue leads as they are developed, and continue to examine the physical evidence with increasingly sophisticated DNA technology. The investigation into the murder of Jamil Salaam remains open and active.

Stephan Wilson

On 10/01/10 at approximately 10:00 AM, CSPD was dispatched to 6590 Delmonico Dr. #101 to investigate a report of a dead body inside the apartment. Upon arrival officers located the body of an adult male who was identified as STEPHAN KIRK WILSON. The El Paso County Coroner’s office has completed an autopsy and has determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigation revealed that the victim lived alone in the apartment, did not have traditional employment, and was a part time university student. A preliminary investigation revealed that officers were dispatched to the same apartment last night at approximately 9:30 pm to investigate a loud noise complaint. The officers did observe that the noise coming from the apartment was very loud but the resident did not answer the door. The officers made contact with management and they indicated they would like to take care of the problem with the resident. The management went to make contact with the resident this morning and the noise was still very loud. The resident would not come to the door so management entered the apartment and discovered the deceased party.





