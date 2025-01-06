Woman identified from deadly shooting on New Year's Day in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who died following an early morning shooting on New Year's Day in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, she was 35-year-old Andrea Martinez.

The shooting happened 30 minutes into the new year in the 5800 block of Oakwood Boulevard, which is located on the northeast side of the city west of Powers Boulevard off Templeton Gap Road.

When officers arrived, they say they found Martinez dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the coroner will determine Martinez's cause of death, however, they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

As of New Year's Day, CSPD says it appears everyone involved in this incident knew each other, but at this time, no one is in custody. It isn't clear if anyone will be facing charges.

CSPD says this was the first homicide of 2025 in Colorado Springs. They say at this time last year, there were zero homicides.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

