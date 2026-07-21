Town Council votes to allow charge for parking at Monument Lake

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — On Monday night, the Town Council voted to allow a charge for parking at Monument Lake. It'll be a little more than $5 for daily parking passes, or $50 for a residents-only annual pass.

Town leaders say this will help with parking congestion, improve safety and generate money to maintain the lake.

"For me, I don't really mind if they charge for parking, as long as it goes back to taking care of the lake and doing things to keep up the parking lot managing the area here it is fine," said Tom Harris, who lives in Colorado Springs.

Monument Town Government says paid parking will be enforced by early next year when the parking kiosks are installed.

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Nine people shot in Denver, at least one dead The Denver Police Department reported the shooting happened near East Hampden Avenue and South Dayton Street. The area is on the southeast side of the city. Police posted information about the incident to social media just before 1 a.m. Monday. An update was provided just after 5 a.m., adding that at least one person had died. 9 people shot in Denver, at least 1 dead

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