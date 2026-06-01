Tina Peters to be released from prison on Monday after Polis commutes sentence

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Monday, Tina Peters is set to be released from state prison.

The former Mesa County clerk was serving time after a jury convicted her of election interference.

News5 has been outside the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo and will try to talk with her when that happens. She has been held since August 2024.

Peters was serving a nine-year sentence for trying to compromise the county’s voting equipment after she claimed there was fraud in the 2020 election and was running her own investigation.

She was sentenced in 2024.

In May, Governor Jared Polis commuted her sentence, siding with an appeals court ruling. In April of 2026, an appeals court found that a trial judge in her case considered Peters' protected free speech when initially sentencing her to nine years in prison, upholding her felony conviction but ordering a lower court to resentence her.

Governor Polis' decision made Peters eligible for parole.

“What happened, and I agree with the appeals court, which effectively said that because she has unpopular and, in my opinion, incorrect opinions, namely, she believes in election conspiracies, I don't know what else she believes, those should not be a factor in her sentencing. Her sentencing should be about the crime she committed,” said Governor Polis in his clemency letter.

Since his decision, Polis has been censured by the Colorado Democratic Party.

President Trump has spoken out in the past in support of Tina Peters and her release.

We will continue to bring you updates throughout the day, both on air and online.

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