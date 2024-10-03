Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years for voting data scheme

COLORADO — A former Colorado county clerk has been sentenced to nine years behind bars for leading a scheme to breach voting system data in her county.
Judge Matthew Barrett handed down the sentence Thursday after a jury found Tina Peters guilty of most charges against her in August.
Peters was the first election official to be charged with a security breach amid the rampant false claims that widespread fraud altered the outcome of the 2020 presidential race.
Peters was convicted for allowing a county security card to be misused to give a man access to the Mesa County election system and for deceiving other officials about that person’s identity.
