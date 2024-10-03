Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years for voting data scheme

Tina Peters
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state leadership position Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Hudson, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Tina Peters
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO — A former Colorado county clerk has been sentenced to nine years behind bars for leading a scheme to breach voting system data in her county.

Judge Matthew Barrett handed down the sentence Thursday after a jury found Tina Peters guilty of most charges against her in August.

Peters was the first election official to be charged with a security breach amid the rampant false claims that widespread fraud altered the outcome of the 2020 presidential race.

Peters was convicted for allowing a county security card to be misused to give a man access to the Mesa County election system and for deceiving other officials about that person’s identity.

___



How The Dockworkers Strike Will Have Impacts Locally

Tens of thousands of workers at major ports on the East Coast and Gulf Coast are now on strike. Where we may see an immediate impact here in Colorado is at the grocery store.

Workers at major ports are on strike, how it impacts Colorado Springs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community