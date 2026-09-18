Remembering the legacy of Ms. Yoon Jung Shin

COLORADO SPRINGS — Following the death of Ms. Yoon Shin, a beloved community member and music teacher from the Gleneagle area, those she impacted through her years of teaching music shared the immense positive influence she had on their families and the love of music she instilled in all of her students.

Several of Ms. Shin's former students, as well as parents of students, gathered near the start of the second week of September in Northern Colorado Springs to share treasured memories of their experiences with Ms. Shin and to express their sorrow over her loss.

Watch Jon McMichael's report in the video player below:

Remembering the legacy of Ms. Yoon Shin

"She always was just there whenever I needed her," said one student.

"She was just really accepting and encouraging," said another student.

According to Cheryl FitzGerald, a parent of one student, she was more than a piano teacher—she was a mentor.

"She was not just a piano teacher; she was a mentor, a friend to my son," FitzGerald said. "She just really knew how to draw out his strengths."

Chelsea Hunt, another parent of a student who took lessons from Ms. Shin, said the following in her comments:

"Her community felt her love in a hundred quiet ways — in the patience she offered, the laughter she shared, the way she showed up for people without being asked. She lived with a generosity that made life brighter for everyone around her.

Alexandra Olmsted, another parent and organizer of the gathering, said: "She just poured her life into children; she was so amazing in so many ways, and it's really a loss for the entire community."

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