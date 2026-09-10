Apparent murder-suicide under investigation north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a 53-year-old woman and her estranged husband in what officials described as a possible murder-suicide in unincorporated El Paso County north of Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called at about 9:47 a.m. Sept. 7 to the 14000 block of Nichlas Ct. in the Gleneagle area for a welfare check on a woman who had not been seen for several days.

A vehicle belonging to the woman’s estranged husband, 64-year-old Donald Johnson, was parked in the driveway, authorities said.

Deputies and Monument police officers responded to the home but were unable to make contact with anyone inside. Concerned for the woman’s safety, deputies forced entry into the residence and used a drone to conduct an initial search, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Two people, an adult man and woman, were found dead inside the home. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 53-year-old Yoon Jung Shin. Johnson was also found dead inside the residence. Authorities said he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the deaths with assistance from the Metro Crime Lab. The case is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

The official causes and manners of death will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

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