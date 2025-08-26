Pueblo AMR ambulances now carrying whole blood through new program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — American Medical Response (AMR) paramedics in Pueblo are now carrying whole blood on designated ambulance units.
The initiative is in partnership with UCHealth Parkview and aims to do the following:
- enhance trauma care in the field
- enable first responders to administer potentially lifesaving efforts to patients before they reach the hospital
“This initiative is on the cutting edge of trauma and EMS care and will most definitely save lives when time is critical,” said Mike Lening, AMR operations manager. “We are grateful for the collaboration and support of the entire team at AMR, UCHealth and our community donors, whose contributions made this program a reality.”
The UCHealth Parkview Foundation donated $55,000 to launch the program, which will fund the first year of the program, including the following:
- equipment
- blood supplies
- training
Similar programs exist in Colorado Springs, Loveland, and Teller County.
Trained paramedics are now equipped to administer blood transfusions in the field, shifting trauma response practices.
___
____
