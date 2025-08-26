Pueblo AMR ambulances now carrying whole blood through new program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — American Medical Response (AMR) paramedics in Pueblo are now carrying whole blood on designated ambulance units.

The initiative is in partnership with UCHealth Parkview and aims to do the following:



enhance trauma care in the field

enable first responders to administer potentially lifesaving efforts to patients before they reach the hospital

“This initiative is on the cutting edge of trauma and EMS care and will most definitely save lives when time is critical,” said Mike Lening, AMR operations manager. “We are grateful for the collaboration and support of the entire team at AMR, UCHealth and our community donors, whose contributions made this program a reality.”

The UCHealth Parkview Foundation donated $55,000 to launch the program, which will fund the first year of the program, including the following:



equipment

blood supplies

training

Similar programs exist in Colorado Springs, Loveland, and Teller County.

Trained paramedics are now equipped to administer blood transfusions in the field, shifting trauma response practices.

___

Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA A funeral home operated by the Pueblo County coroner is suspended, according to documents from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA). "Mr. Cotter stated that the bodies were awaiting cremation and admitted that some bodies had been in the room for approximately fifteen years," part of the DORA report reads. "Mr. Cotter admitted to inspectors that he may have issued next-of-kin fake cremains." Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.