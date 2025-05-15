Lives saved: 100th whole blood unit given by Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — “We administered our 100th unit of blood in the field,” said Lieutenant Aaron McConnellogue with Colorado Springs Fire Department.

It is a milestone day for the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and UCHealth Memorial Hospital.

100 units of whole blood have been administered as the one year mark approaches for an initiative where specially trained firefighter/paramedics can give whole blood to patients in the field.

CSFD was the first in Colorado to use the lfie-saving measure.

“It is really something that impacts every single person that calls this city home,” said UCHealth Emergency Physician and CSFD Co-Medical Director, Dr Matthew Angelidis.

Car crashes, surgery and pregnancy complications, wounds from violent crimes and more lead to life-threatening blood loss.

“The number one reason for people in their 40s and under to die in the city of Colorado Springs is from major forms of hemorrhage,” said McConnellogue.

The data shows the goal of saving more lives is happening.

“Out of the 100 units so far that we've given right now, we've got about a 70% survival rate in our community after those patients have received blood in the field. So we've got a really high statistic as far as our survival,” said McConnellogue

“We're seeing a roughly 40% reduction in death before arrival to the hospital, so getting a blood transfusion from a firefighter almost doubles your chance of survival,” said Angelidis.

Beyond saving lives, giving whole blood is also showing less blood is needed upon arrival in the emergency room and for surgery.

It also contributes to shorter stays at the hospital.

“The downstream cost benefits of getting blood in the hands of firefighters is just monumental,” said Angelidis.

Currently insurance will not reimburse for the field procedure, and it is an expensive program.

The UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation has worked to raise money for the first three years of the program through philanthropic donations.

More funding will be needed in the future.

Since CSFD started giving whole blood in the field, more Colorado communities have recognized the life-saving results and added similar programs.





