UCHealth bringing whole blood program to Teller County

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — UCHealth and Ute Pass Regional Health Service District (UPRHSD) have partnered up for paramedics to carry whole blood.

The program began on June 12.

UCHealth says that the program was made possible through community support, and there has been over $80,000 in gifts to the UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation that will fund the first three years of the program.

This includes the training, necessary technology and blood supply.

Additionally, the Teller County Emergency Medical Services Council has dedicated $20,000 towards the program.

“The greater Teller County region will absolutely benefit by equipping our first responders with a new and revolutionary life-saving capability."





“The busy summer months bring more vehicular traffic and opportunities for outdoor activities, which lead to more accidents. Launching this service in early summer will improve the emergency response to our community. I’m thrilled that UCHealth and UPRHSD have leaned forward and are one of the first rural communities in both the state and the country to have this capability.” Dr. Sean Keenan, EMS medical director in Teller County for UCHealth

Teller County officials have been pushing for the implementation of a whole blood program since Colorado Springs adopted a similar program in 2024.

