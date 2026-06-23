Proposed Buc-ee's in El Paso County takes a step toward approval

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The developer behind a proposed Buc-ee’s in El Paso County has taken its first formal step toward seeking county approval for a proposed travel center near I-25 and County Line Road in northern El Paso County.

According to El Paso County, developers affiliated with the Texas-based chain have requested an administrative zoning determination to decide whether a Buc-ee’s would qualify as a "convenience store" under the property's current C-1 zoning designation. County officials emphasized the request is not an application to build and does not authorize construction.

The determination would be made by the county’s Planning and Community Development director, though the matter could be referred to the Board of County Commissioners. County officials said a decision could take up to 14 days.

The move comes months after Buc-ee’s withdrew a controversial annexation proposal with the town of Palmer Lake. The company later purchased the roughly 30-acre site in unincorporated El Paso County, where it has long sought to develop a second Colorado location.

County officials said the zoning determination would evaluate whether the proposed use is consistent with permitted uses in the district and could consider factors such as traffic, parking, noise and compatibility with surrounding properties.

You can read all of the information posted by El Paso County below:

What was submitted?

Buc-ee’s EPCO, LLC is asking the County to determine whether their proposed land use should be classified as a “Convenience Store,” which is one of the defined land use types in the County’s zoning code, and if not, whether the land use is similar enough to a “Convenience Store” to be considered a permitted use within the C-1 zone district.

Why is there an administrative determination?

An administrative determination is used when an applicant needs to determine how a proposed use fits within the existing Land Development Code. In this case, the question is whether the proposed Buc-ee’s use should be classified as a Convenience Store in the C-1 zoning district.

What is an administrative determination?

An administrative determination is a written interpretation by the Planning and Community Development Director when a proposed use may not be clearly listed or defined in the Land Development Code for a specific zoning district.

The Land Development Code provides this process so staff can determine whether a proposed use falls within an existing definition or is substantially similar to a use already allowed in the zoning district.

What is the Director considering in the administrative review?

The Planning and Community Development Director is considering whether the proposed Buc-ee’s use, as described in the applicant’s materials, is an allowed use in the C-1 zoning district, or is similar enough to an allowed use to be considered as such.

In this case, the applicant is asking whether the proposed use should be classified as a Convenience Store under the County Land Development Code.

As part of the review, the Director may consider whether the function, performance characteristics, and location requirements of the proposed use are consistent with the purpose and description of the zoning district. The Director may also consider whether the proposed use is compatible with uses allowed in the district and similar in characteristics such as traffic, parking, noise, glare, vibration, and dust.

This review is limited to the use-classification question. It does not approve construction, business operations, a site development plan, grading, drainage, traffic improvements, utilities, signage, lighting, or building permits.

What is the C‑1 Commercial Zone?

The property Buc-ee’s is considering is located in a C‑1 commercial zone, which is an obsolete zone district intended for general commercial uses.

Who makes the decision?

The determination is made in writing by the Planning and Community Development Director. The Director may also refer the decision to the Board of County Commissioners.

Does this approve Buc-ee’s?

No. This determination only addresses how the proposed use is classified under the Land Development Code. It does not approve construction, site design, traffic access, grading, drainage, utilities, signage, lighting, or any other development details.

Does this require public notice?

The administrative determination does not require notification to adjacent property owners.

Can the determination be appealed?

Yes, the Land Development Code states that an appeal may be filed by an aggrieved party within 30 days of the administrative determination. The Code defines “aggrieved” as the person or party who owns the property subject to the application.

How long does staff review take?

Staff review of the administrative determination may take up to 14 business days, after which a written response and determination will be issued.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit Planning & Development: https://planningdevelopment.elpasoco.com/. For all other projects, visit Edarp.

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