Buc-ee's withdraws annexation application from Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — A Buc-ee's representative confirmed with News5 that the popular convenience store chain is withdrawing its application from Palmer Lake.

The withdrawal comes after over a year of debates and meetings with the Palmer Lake Board of Trustees and surrounding community members.

The proposed location of the Buc-ee's sparked major debates with community members claiming that the store would create a strain on resources in the area, even going so far as to recall Palmer Lake Board of Trustees members for their support of the construction.

The town sent the following statement in an emailed news release:

Monument Ridge West LLC has withdrawn its annexation application from the Town of Palmer Lake. The Town followed the established state annexation process, including public notice and opportunities for community input. Residents are encouraged to stay informed by attending public meetings.

The Buc-ee's representative says that the company still intends to build a store in the region, but no further details were given.

