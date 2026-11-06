Company behind Garden of the Gods Road proposed data center donates playground to local school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A local elementary school is getting a new playground after a donation from a company looking to build a data center in Colorado Springs.

RAEDEN sent a press release to media Friday morning with details about the $300,000 donation to build a 10,350 square foot outdoor community playground at Jackson Elementary School on the northwest side of town.

RAEDEN says they are collaborating with Altitude Recreation, Inc. on the project. They say in recognition of the school’s mascot, the Jaguars, the design features a subtle jungle-inspired look.

Installation is set to begin this month with a ribbon cutting planned in December.

RAEDEN is the company at the heart of Project Taurus. If approved, Project Taurus would develop the old microchip processing plant at 1615 Garden of the Gods Road into a data center. Colorado Springs City Council voted to postponed a decision until April 2027.

In a statement from September, when the vote took place, RAEDEN says it had already established partnerships in the community which were leading to two projects. One, this $300,000 commitment to build the playground at Jackson Elementary. The second, a $50,000 commitment for a new computer lab at the Colorado Springs School of Technology. In that press release, RAEDEN says it would honor these commitments regardless of the outcome of Project Taurus.

“Play is an essential part of the school day. This project will give students more ways to play, move and connect, with options for different interests and abilities. Our playground needs investment to bring it up to current standards and better serve our students. Were grateful for RAEDEN’s support making these improvements possible,” Kate Kelley, principal of Jackson Elementary, said.