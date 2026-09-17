Colorado Springs City Council to vote on appeals for Project Taurus data center Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs City Council will vote Thursday on appeals surrounding the Project Taurus data center, a planned facility that would be housed in the old Intel microchip manufacturing plant off Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard.

The city planning department approved Raeden's application in June. Since then, several groups have filed appeals.

The first round of appeals went to the Planning Commission in July. The commission denied those appeals. Two groups then appealed to City Council.

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Thursday's meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Pikes Peak Center in downtown Colorado Springs. The meeting is expected to be long.

The city has limited public comment to 120 total speakers, with each speaker allowed just two minutes.

The city encourages anyone who wants to speak to sign up ahead of time.

A link to sign up is here.

News5 will stream that meeting on our website and other platforms. Tune in at the video player below.

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