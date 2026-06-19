Appeal process started after Project Taurus receives administrative approval

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The deadline to file an appeal on the Project Taurus data center is Monday. As of Friday, the City of Colorado Springs confirms someone has started to fill out an appeal on the website, but has not submitted it yet.

The data center would be located at 1565 High Tech Way, which is near the intersection of Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard.

The city's planning department gave the project administrative approval last Friday.



Watch News5's coverage of the administrative approval below:

The deadline to fill out an appeal request form is 5 p.m. on Monday. To view or fill out the form, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

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