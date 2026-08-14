Colorado Springs mayor releases framework on data center standards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As a response to the Colorado Springs Planning Commission's hearing on Project Taurus, Mayor Yemi Mobolade has released a new framework that outlines standards for data centers in the city.

The COS Community-First Data Center Standards bring together the city's development standards, Colorado Springs Utilities' requirements, plans, and community expectations into six standards to protect residents.

Colorado Springs continues to face decisions about the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data center development and how it could impact the city.

At the hearing on July 23, residents raised concerns about;



noise and neighborhood impacts

water and electricity use

utility rates and infrastructure

environmental and wildlife impacts

air quality and emissions

facilities near homes and open spaces

The six standards in the framework are outlined as follows;



We Will Protect Ratepayers We Will Protect Our Water We Will Protect Our Neighborhoods We Will Protect Our Community Standards We Will Welcome Community Contribution We Will Protect the Public’s Voice

Read a breakdown of these standards here.



When asked how the city will implement these standards, a city official said that city council would be using these standards to make their decisions.

The Colorado Springs City Council has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 17, at 9:00 a.m. to hear the Project Taurus appeal.

It will be located at the Pikes Peak Center for Performing Arts (190 S Cascade Ave).

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