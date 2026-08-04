City of Colorado Springs receives two appeals regarding Project Taurus decision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The deadline has now passed to appeal a decision that would allow Project Taurus to move forward in Colorado Springs.

Raeden, a technology company, wants to build the data center at a former microchip plant near the intersection of Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Colorado Springs, they received two appeals, which now go to city council. Those who filed had a 10-day window to appeal the decision before the project can continue forward.

Last month, the Colorado Springs Planning Commission voted six to two to deny appeals against the proposed data center. That vote came after a long 14-hour discussion and confirmed the city's plan to allow the development to proceed.



Watch News5's coverage of the planning commission's decision below:

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