Project Taurus data center debate continues: Second meeting set for Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Happening on Thursday, another neighborhood meeting is expected to be packed as residents will hear more about Project Taurus.

For those community members looking to learn more about the project, you will have the opportunity on Thursday evening at the Marriott Hotel along Tech Center Drive. The meeting is slotted for two hours and will start at 5:30 p.m.

Project Taurus is the proposed data center in northwest Colorado Springs that neighbors have concerns about. During the last public meeting on April 7th, there was a long line of people waiting to get inside a crowded room to hear from the project managers.

West Side Proposed data center sparks heated Colorado Springs community forum Bill Folsom

The data center would be housed in a building in the Chelsea Glen neighborhood. We have heard from many different viewers about their concerns for the project.

"I feel so empowered by having like-minded people standing in line. I live 1 mile away, and I don't think that our community really needs that or anybody else's community for that matter," said Kayla Walker at the last community meeting.

During the last meeting, Jason Green, a Co-Founder of Raeden, the company moving into the building, had the time to address all the residents' concerns and answer questions about the project.

Green also sat down with News5 to address some of the misconceptions that have arisen regarding this data center. Check out our previous coverage below.

Your Voice Your Community A data center is being proposed in NW Colorado Springs, neighbors have concerns Alasyn Zimmerman

News5's Bill Folsom will be in attendance if you see him and would like to share your thoughts, he will have a full report on News5 at 10 p.m.

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