Proposed Garden of the Gods data center sparks heated community forum on Colorado Springs' Westside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There is controversy on Colorado Springs' Westside over a computer data center proposed along Garden of the Gods Road.

So many people showed up for a community forum that police had to be called to control the crowd, and at times, the meeting got heated. The massive turnout forced organizers to hold two meetings back-to-back, with plans to hold a third session at a later date because they did not have room for everybody.

A line of hundreds stretched out the door and ran the length of the hotel where the conference room was at capacity. A large number in the crowd came to voice the "no data center" message that has been posted on yard signs in neighborhoods near the proposed site.

"I feel so empowered by having like-minded people standing in line," said Kayla Walker, who lives near the proposed center.

"I live a mile away and I don't think that our community really needs that or anybody else's community for that matter," Walker said.

Some who showed up heard the concerns of others and wanted to listen with an open mind to what the data center developers had to say.

"I'm pro-economic growth, but there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. So I just want to make sure they have an appropriate plan that benefits the community," said Bruce Stillman, an area resident.

Jason Green, one of the co-founders of the development company, told the crowd he is aware of concerns about energy consumption, heat from the plant, water for cooling, and noise pollution.

"All I ask is a couple of things, civil discourse is important," Green said.

Some attendees asked pointed questions during the forum.

"If that passes how do you plan to create 100% of your power through renewable energy?" a woman in the crowd asked, referring to a bill being considered in the Colorado legislature.

Others were more interested in shouting out protests.

"Where's your conscience?" another woman shouted.

Many in attendance either were not satisfied with the answers or questioned the legitimacy of the project. In response, developers offered to provide the data and studies required for permitting the project.

"I'll give you the full study because we have nothing to hide," Green said.

Organizers still have to figure out a date and location for the third public comment session, so more information is to come.

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Data center proposed in northwest Colorado Springs, neighbors have concerns Neighbors in northwest Colorado Springs are not happy about a proposed data center that could be moving in nearby. Dozens of you have emailed our newsroom in the last week about this. Data center proposed in northwest Colorado Springs, neighbors have concerns

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