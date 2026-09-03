Permits issued for a Target in Monument, north of Colorado Springs

MONUMENT, Colo (KOAA) — A new business is coming to the Monument area, according to a social media post by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) on Thursday.

The agency announced it issued permits for a 129,000-square-foot store that is set to be located on the east side of I-25 close to Baptist Road and Jackson Creek Parkway. The area is just south of the Home Depot and Walmart.

PPRBD is reporting it is a $22.3 million project.

In November, News5 spoke to several local businesses about the Target. Click here for more on their reaction to the news. The project is across the highway from a new mini golf course that is currently under construction.

According to the Town of Monument website, a Chick-Fil-A is also planned in the area of the new Target.

The list of projects under construction in Monument includes:

Alpine Buick Car Dealership

D38 Modular Building

Falcon Commerce Center Filing No. 4 - Industrial

Karl Malone Powersports

Legacy at Jackson Landing (Target)

Lost Island ll

Maverick at Monument

Meritage Homes (Conexus Lot 2)

Monument Fire Station #3

Monument Fire Training Center

Retail Center (Dairy Queen & Subway)

Santa Fe Park Business Park

Santa Fe Park Road Development

Terrazzo Baja Road Development

U.S. Taekwondo Center

Woodmoor Placer Road Development

836 Synthes Ave - Outdoor Storage

1060 Synthes Ave - Addition

Renovations Wrap Up At Fox Run Regional Park Renovations wrap up at Fox Run Regional Park

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