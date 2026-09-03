Permits issued for a Target in Monument, north of Colorado Springs

MONUMENT, Colo (KOAA) — A new business is coming to the Monument area, according to a social media post by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) on Thursday.
The agency announced it issued permits for a 129,000-square-foot store that is set to be located on the east side of I-25 close to Baptist Road and Jackson Creek Parkway. The area is just south of the Home Depot and Walmart.
PPRBD is reporting it is a $22.3 million project.
In November, News5 spoke to several local businesses about the Target. Click here for more on their reaction to the news. The project is across the highway from a new mini golf course that is currently under construction.
According to the Town of Monument website, a Chick-Fil-A is also planned in the area of the new Target.
The list of projects under construction in Monument includes:
- Alpine Buick Car Dealership
- D38 Modular Building
- Falcon Commerce Center Filing No. 4 - Industrial
- Karl Malone Powersports
- Legacy at Jackson Landing (Target)
- Lost Island ll
- Maverick at Monument
- Meritage Homes (Conexus Lot 2)
- Monument Fire Station #3
- Monument Fire Training Center
- Retail Center (Dairy Queen & Subway)
- Santa Fe Park Business Park
- Santa Fe Park Road Development
- Terrazzo Baja Road Development
- U.S. Taekwondo Center
- Woodmoor Placer Road Development
- 836 Synthes Ave - Outdoor Storage
- 1060 Synthes Ave - Addition
Renovations Wrap Up At Fox Run Regional Park
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