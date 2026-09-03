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Permits issued for a Target in Monument, north of Colorado Springs

Target Monument
PPRBD
Monument is getting a Target
Target Monument
Posted
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MONUMENT, Colo (KOAA) — A new business is coming to the Monument area, according to a social media post by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) on Thursday.

The agency announced it issued permits for a 129,000-square-foot store that is set to be located on the east side of I-25 close to Baptist Road and Jackson Creek Parkway. The area is just south of the Home Depot and Walmart.

PPRBD is reporting it is a $22.3 million project.

In November, News5 spoke to several local businesses about the Target. Click here for more on their reaction to the news. The project is across the highway from a new mini golf course that is currently under construction.

According to the Town of Monument website, a Chick-Fil-A is also planned in the area of the new Target.

The list of projects under construction in Monument includes:

  • Alpine Buick Car Dealership
  • D38 Modular Building
  • Falcon Commerce Center Filing No. 4 - Industrial
  • Karl Malone Powersports
  • Legacy at Jackson Landing (Target)
  • Lost Island ll
  • Maverick at Monument
  • Meritage Homes (Conexus Lot 2)
  • Monument Fire Station #3
  • Monument Fire Training Center
  • Retail Center (Dairy Queen & Subway)
  • Santa Fe Park Business Park
  • Santa Fe Park Road Development
  • Terrazzo Baja Road Development
  • U.S. Taekwondo Center
  • Woodmoor Placer Road Development
  • 836 Synthes Ave - Outdoor Storage
  • 1060 Synthes Ave - Addition

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