4-course mini golf complex north of Colorado Springs planned for Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — The secret is out! Monument is expected to get a four-course mini golf complex slated to open in the Spring of 2027.

News5 confirmed the estimated opening date with the general manager of Lost Island, an adventure park in Colorado Springs located off N. Academy Boulevard just south of Dublin Boulevard.

The general manager explained they just sealed the deal when it comes to the land for the second location, Lost Island II Monument. The location is planned for an area between I-25 and Old Denver Highway. Recently, photos of large dinosaurs behind storage containers started circulating on social media, sparking interest in what is coming to the area.

"Experience the ultimate family-friendly adventure at Lost Island II Monument," an excerpt from a website in progress for the business reads. "Immerse yourself in four themed 18-hole miniature golf courses, a massive 40,000 sq ft indoor multi-level playground and trampoline park, and indulge in our full-service restaurant and tiki bar. Discover the ultimate destination for endless fun and excitement!"

Lost Island Monument Lost Island II - Monument draft rendering

