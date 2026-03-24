One long-time coffee shop sees a drop in customers as Highway 115 shuts down due to a wildfire

PENROSE, Colo. (KOAA) — Several miles of Highway 115 between Penrose and Fort Carson have been closed this week due to a wildfire nearby. The fire is known as the "24 Fire" and is located on Fort Carson and in Fremont County. Fort Carson Officials say the fire has grown more than 2,500 acres since Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, the latest estimated size is 7,385 acres with 24% containment.

Highway 115 is closed in both directions between County Road F-45 and Rock Creek Canyon Road. Officials say this portion of the highway will likely be closed for the rest of the week.



Check out the latest updates on the 24 Fire in the video player below

Just south of the closure along Highway 115 are several homes and businesses, including the Coyote Coffee Den. Owner Pete Mugasis says the road closure has impacted his business.

“Its definitely slowed us down. Over the weekends, especially, we have a lot of visitors that we don't see maybe during the week, but that's really the busiest time,” Mugasis said.

He says that over the weekend, sales were down by 30%.

“So a significant reduction in sales and traffic here,” Mugasis said. “We are hanging in there, but anxious to get the road open again.”

Mugasis said customers at Coyote Coffee Den are a mix of commuters coming through town and local businesses.

“The locals are super supportive of the Coyotes. We've been grateful for them. But certainly the workers that commute to the springs, Pueblo, and those who come from the springs to work at the Department of Corrections or wherever in Canyon City are a big part of our business. So we certainly miss them,” Mugasis said.

Coyote Coffee Den has been serving pastries and hot cups of coffee in Penrose for 24 years. Mugasis said he has never seen a road closure like this before.

“Our biggest problem with roads has been snow and ice, which happens from time to time, not as much this winter, but never anything to this magnitude for sure. Some of the other local fires that have happened around here have not impacted 115 as this one did,” Mugasis said.

As we head into spring than summer, Mugasis advises people to be cautious.

“We're fortunate in this case that it's just been a loss of revenue and not a loss of property, animals, injuries to people. So just be cautious. We're hoping for a great summer. Lots of fun things are happening in the area, so hopefully we'll see a lot of visitors and this will be a one-and-done event,” Mugasis said.

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Evacuations remain in place for wildfire burning in Colorado Evacuation for the 24 Fire remain in place along Highway 115 for a fire burning on Fort Carson land. Here are the latest updates from the weekend and the impact it is causing the community. Evacuations remain in place for wildfire burning in Colorado

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