Wildfire partially closes Highway 115 on Wednesday in Fremont County, burning on Fort Carson land

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews are responding to a wildfire that has shut down parts of Highway 115 in Fremont County on Wednesday.

Details on the size of the fire have not been shared at this time. So far, no evacuations have been issued.

The Fremont County Office of Emergency Management is aware of the fire and says it is burning on Fort Carson land.



Video shared with our newsroom shows the blaze along Highway 115

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says Fort Carson is officially the lead on this fire. Deputies are on scene in the area controlling traffic.

Fort Carson officials tell us they are aware of the fire and have crews responding to the area.

Crews are actively battling the fire and ask you not to call 911 if you see smoke in the area.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this article as more information is shared.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or provide personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app, follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

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