Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A shooting involving police in Colorado Springs was under investigation Friday morning.

"CSPD is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and the 200 Block of Shadow Ridge Grove," police posted to social media. "Please avoid the area."

The area is near Garden of the Gods Road and N. Nevada Avenue.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

This marks the second shooting involving police in Colorado Springs this week. A female suspect was shot and killed Thursday morning, tied to an armed robbery at a Circle K.

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