Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs police were responding to an officer-involved shooting near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Meadowland Boulevard Thursday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced the incident Thursday morning on social media just after 2 in the morning and urged the public to avoid the area.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of the shooting or whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, and as more information becomes available, this article will be updated. News5 has a crew headed to the scene, and we will provide live updates throughout News5 Today.

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