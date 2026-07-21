News5 awarded two Heartland Emmy's for News Excellence, weather story

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — At News5, we strive every day to give you high quality stories and information you need to know. Over the weekend, News5 was recognized for our efforts.

News5 was awarded two Heartland Emmy's, one for News Excellence, and the other for a weather story.

The National Academy of Arts and Sciences recognizes a news department's overall operation, including the following:



enterprise reporting

breaking news

coverage of community issues

documentaries

The Heartland Emmy's cover all TV stations across five states, and this is the first time a southern Colorado station has won the award.

For the weather story, First Alert 5 Meteorologist Casey Dorn showed on a merry-go-round how a force called the Coriolis Effect affects our weather.



Watch the Coriolis Effect story below:

News5 is honored and proud of these awards.

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Nine people shot in Denver, at least one dead The Denver Police Department reported the shooting happened near East Hampden Avenue and South Dayton Street. The area is on the southeast side of the city. Police posted information about the incident to social media just before 1 a.m. Monday. An update was provided just after 5 a.m., adding that at least one person had died. 9 people shot in Denver, at least 1 dead

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