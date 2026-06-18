Motorcycle rider who died following crash in March identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcycle rider who died following a crash in Colorado Springs earlier this year has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 30-year-old Timothy Klock.

Background Information

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on March 5 at the Highway 24 and 21st Street interchange, which is located in Old Colorado City.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the motorcycle, ridden by Klock and a passenger, later identified as 30-year-old Ashley Moore, was speeding on eastbound Highway 24 when the pickup truck made a right hand turn from 21st Street.

CSPD says the motorcycle rear-ended the pickup truck, and Klock and Moore were ejected.

Both Klock and Moore were taken to the hospital. On March 12, CSPD says Moore died from her injuries. Her name was released at the end of March.

CSPD says on May 29, Klock died from his injuries.

At this time, CSPD says speed is being considered as a factor in the crash, but impairment is not. They also say no charges have been filed.

CSPD says they are still investigating the crash. If you have any information, you are asked to call them at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

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