Motorcycle passenger who died following crash earlier this month identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcycle passenger who died following a crash earlier this month in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, she was 30-year-old Ashley Moore.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on March 5 at the Highway 24 and 21st Street interchange.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers determined the motorcycle was speeding eastbound on Highway 24 when a pickup made a right turn on red from 21st Street.

Police say the motorcycle rear-ended the pickup, and the rider and Moore fell off.

The rider, whose name was not released, and Moore were taken to the hospital. On March 12, police were notified that Moore had passed away as a result of her injuries. The condition of the motorcycle rider has not been released at this time.

According to CSPD, impairment is not suspected, but speed is considered as a factor in the crash. At this time, no charges have been filed.

This was the eighth traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there was one traffic death.

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