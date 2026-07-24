Man caught on camera taking dog from a backyard in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Multiple News5 viewers reached out asking for help with spreading the word after surveillance video captured someone taking a dog from a backyard in Colorado Springs.

The video shows a man opening a gate and entering the yard on Thursday just before 4 p.m. The dog, Blanco, greets the man before the man is seen taking the pup's collar off. The man spends several seconds looking around, picks up Blanco, opens the gate, and leaves the area.

The dog's owner, Paul, is pleading for help from the community. His daughter shared the video on multiple social media platforms, and the community is rallying together in an effort to help track down Blanco. Paul lives along Milton Drive on the southeast side of the city near S. Academy Boulevard and Airport Road.

Anyone with information can contact CSPD and reference online tracking number 26006588. News5 has a request into CSPD for more information; if they are able to provide any, we will update this article.

News5 Southeast Side Reporter Michelle Reyes is speaking with Paul and we expect updates throughout the day.

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