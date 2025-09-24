Local military moms showered with baby gifts Tuesday at Weidner Field

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — 30 local military moms were showered with baby gifts Tuesday at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. It was part of a group baby shower hosted by the following:



the nonprofit Operation Shower

the Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Phil Long Dealerships

PepsiCo

All of the moms are either active-duty military members, or a spouse or partner of deployed members of our local military bases.

News5's Dianne Derby served as the emcee for the event. She spoke with one of the moms-to-be about just how much this event means to her, especially as someone who was raised in the military.

"The military, growing up, they always have events for the Army and everything," said Nolana Snyder, a mom-to-be." And so, it always means a lot... when you get to be a part of it."

Since 2015, PepsiCo and Operation Shower have showered more than 400 military moms-to-be from the Colorado Springs area.

