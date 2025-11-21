KOAA blacked out on Fubo due to contract dispute

Due to an ongoing contract impasse happening between NBCUniversal and Fubo, KOAA is currently blacked out on Fubo in your viewing area.

KOAA is an NBC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is not involved in the current contract negotiations between NBCUniversal and Fubo.

We understand it’s frustrating when you can’t access your local news, weather, or see your favorite sports teams on game day. However, there are alternative platforms where you can view our programming. You can access KOAA via over-the-air with an antenna, or through Tablo, YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish, Xfinity, and Spectrum.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.