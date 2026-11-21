SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Five years after two cousins were shot and killed at the Memorial Park Skate Park, their family is still waiting for answers.

Five years after cousins are killed at Colorado Springs skate park, family continues fighting for answers

On Friday, family and loved ones gathered to remember Dominic and Gage Celano, keeping their memories alive and bringing renewed attention to a case that remains unsolved.

For Gunner Swope and his family, the loss is still deeply felt.

“Gage is defined by his joking manner. I think that he was a very lighthearted individual… I know Dom to be a sports lover, someone who was always very polite and represented the family well,” Swope said.

Gage Celano was 23. His cousin Dominic was just 14 and had moved to Colorado Springs with his family only two weeks before the shooting.

Gage was familiar with the skate park and wanted to share that experience with Dominic.

“What he experienced here at the skate park, which was community, love, joy,” Swope said.

But on the night of Nov. 20, 2021, the skate park became the scene of a tragedy. Both cousins were shot and killed. Dominic's younger brother was shot five times but survived.

“After that event, although this showed solidarity, this place absolutely suffered as a result of this. You know, there are things that still need to be done across our community to try to reduce gun violence,” Swope said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed the case remains open and active. A department spokesperson said the investigation has been moved to the department's cold case unit.

Police data shows seven shootings have occurred at the park from 2023 through July 2026.

“Five years is a long time for things to go unanswered. I guess I just want to make people aware of the power of community,” Swope said.

That's part of why the family continues to gather each year to remember the cousins.

“I don't want people to forget that although this is a tragic loss, we don't want to simply remember Dom and Gage as victims because they were so much more than that as well,” Swope said.

Swope hopes the vigil will encourage anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

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