Fathers of murdered sons desperate for answers

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs family continues searching for the answers to what happened in the moments leading up to the murder of two sons.

Gage Celano, 23, and his cousin Dominic Celano ,14, were shot at Memorial Park Skatepark on the night of November 20. Dominic was pronounced dead-on-scene and Gage died on the way to the hospital. Dominic's 12-year-old little brother was shot five times, but survived and is recovering.

"It was the worst evening, obviously, that you could ever imagine," said Marty Celano, Gage's father.

Marty and Dominic's father, Ray Celano, are pleading for anyone with information involving the shooting to come forward.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for Gage and Dominic's Death.

"We're gonna do the best we can to get past it, but we would like to get answers and every day that goes on we... not lose hope, but it gets harder," said Marty.

The Celanos were having a cookout at Ray's new home, where the closest skatepark is Memorial Park.

Ray and the rest of his family had just moved to Colorado Springs two weeks before Dominic and Gage were murdered.

The two fathers say by around 8:30 pm, they had not heard from the three boys.

"Marty and I were about to get up and go look for them and our wives said - No, you guys hangout. We'll go look for them... They got to the skatepark, saw the police tape, and were immediately rushed to the hospital," said Ray.

Over a month since the murder, Colorado Springs Police have not released the names of any lead suspects.

CSPD did issue this statement to News 5:

“The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Violent Crimes Section is committed to finding answers for our homicide victims. What happened at the Memorial Park Skatepark is nothing short of a tragedy; just as is every single death that occurs in our community. We are working diligently to find out what happened, who did this, and why. The family deserves answers and we will not waver in our efforts until we can provide that to them and bring this suspect to justice. We also want to echo the family’s call to action and ask that if anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the CSPD at 719-444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.”



Colorado Springs Police Department

Ray and Marty fear the same tragic loss will happen to another Colorado Springs family while their sons killer(s) remains on the loose.

"I'm happy they're together in heaven, but again we lost... What? A quarter of our family in one night? I mean, it shouldn't happen to anybody... We don't want this to happen to anybody else," said Marty.

If you have any information connected to the Memorial Park Skatepark shooting, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stooppers at 719-634-STOP.