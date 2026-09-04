50th Labor Day Lift Off expected to draw 200,000 to Memorial Park, safety top of mind

SOUTHEAST SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For three days, Memorial Park will be filled with balloons, families and thousands of people. Behind the scenes, organizers say safety is a major part of the preparation.

Rands Keasler, the marketing director of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation said the event is coordinated closely with multiple agencies.

"We work very closely with the police, the fire, we have AMR on site, security on site as well and have lots of signage everywhere just to make sure everyone is safe," Keasler said.

Colorado Springs Police say their team has been working with event organizers well ahead of the event. Officers will help with traffic and respond to anything that may come up.

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CSPD Public Information Officer Derek Wilson said the department will have a visible presence throughout the event.

"We will be there in force, that we will be observant, but it is community partners involved with this, so and that's the community themselves so if they see something, say something," Wilson said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to 16 emergency calls during last year's Labor Day Lift Off. Those included mostly medical incidents, along with some traffic accidents and other service calls.

This year, CSFD is increasing its dedicated medical response. For the morning sessions, CSFD will have 8 EMTs and paramedics on site, 2 more than last year, along with 1 AMR ambulance. In the evening, that response grows to 12 EMTs and paramedics, 2 AMR ambulances, and new this year, an incident commander and logistics section.

Despite the increased presence, some people who live near Memorial Park say recent violence is still a concern.

"There is a lot of shootings, especially due to its history and recent history. So that's the main part of why we're not coming out," Said Jimmie Faapouli a nearby resident.

There will not be a formal bag check at the event.

Weapons, drones, dogs, tents, smoking and glass bottles are among the restricted items.

Keasler said event-goers can also stay informed through the Telegram app.

"For weather updates, anything additional schedule changes that might need to be shared out widely we definitely encourage people to sign up," Keasler said.

The biggest recommendation: arrive early, keep an eye on children, and stay hydrated. If you need help, look for staff wearing pink.

Learn more about the event below.

Colorado 150 2026 Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs: Everything you need to know Max White

KOAA News5