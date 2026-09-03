2026 Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs: Everything you need to know

The 2026 Labor Day Lift Off is back for Labor Day weekend. The free event is one of the biggest hot air balloon festivals in the state.

This year, organizers are celebrating 50 years of the Labor Day Lift Off, and they're also celebrating Colorado's 150th anniversary and America's 250th anniversary.

Labor Day Lift Off takes place at Memorial Park. Below is everything you need to know about the event.

Full Schedule (You can see a detailed schedule here)

Saturday, Sept. 5 (Morning)



5:15 a.m. - Park and concessions Open

7 a.m. - Balloon Lift Off

8:30 a.m. - Remote Control Balloon Display

9 a.m. - USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

Saturday, Sept. 5 (Afternoon)



3:30 p.m. - Park and concessions Open

3:30 p.m. - Remote Control Balloon Display

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Aeriial Aura Acrobats

7 p.m. - Balloon Glow

9:30 p.m. - Drone Show

9:45 p.m. - Fireworks Show

Sunday, Sept. 6 (Morning)



5:15 a.m. - Park and concessions Open

7 a.m. - Balloon Lift Off

8:30 a.m. - Remote Control Balloon Display

Saturday, Sept. 6 (Afternoon)



3:30 p.m. - Park and concessions Open

3:30 p.m. - Remote Control Balloon Display

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Aeriial Aura Acrobats

7 p.m. - Balloon Glow

9:30 p.m. - Drone Show

Monday, Sept. 7 (Morning)



5:15 a.m. - Park and concessions open

6 a.m. - Drone show

7 a.m. - Balloon lift off

9 a.m. - Remote Control Ballon Display

10 a.m. - Park and concessions close

Where to park

Parking is available around the park, with parking passes available for purchase on the website.

There are also public parking lots that are available, with more information on the website.

PikeRide is offering free bike valet for all festival-goers, whether your bring your own bike or opt for a PikeRide electric assist bike. The bike valet services will be available from 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

Event map

You can see the full event map below

Balloon Rides

Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Company is offering balloon rides, where you will be lifted off the ground to fly among the balloons participating in the event.

The ride is about 45 minutes to an hour long, and after landing, you enoy a celebratory toast.

Tickets are available on the Labor Day Lift Off website.

Other ticket options

While the event is free, organizers are also offering a variety of ticket options.

The VIP Lift Off Lounge includes access to a tent overlooking the launch field, shaded seating, catered breakfast or dinner, private restrooms and preferred parking.

Scotty's SkyView Lounge includes an elevated seating area, water and Pepsi products, private restrooms and guaranteed parking.

You can learn more on the event's website.