'Fiercely protective of the people he loved': Pueblo Police Corporal Stephen Biggs honored at funeral service

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Family, friends, fellow officers, and members of the community gathered Wednesday at Praise Church to honor the life and service of Pueblo Police Corporal Stephen Biggs, a decorated officer remembered for his unwavering dedication, leadership, and commitment to those around him.

Outside the church, large American flags waved in the breeze as mourners arrived to pay their respects. The solemn scene marked a final farewell for Biggs, who died in an off-duty wakeboarding accident at Lake Pueblo.

Just over a week after his death, loved ones reflected on the impact he made both in uniform and in his personal life.

News5 reporter Owen Skornik-Hayes was at the service and has this report:

CPL. STEPHEN BIGGS HONORED

"He was loyal to his core and fiercely protective of the people he loved," said his sister, Candace Blake. "He would do anything for you. He had your back without hesitation, without question, and without fail."

Throughout his law enforcement career, Biggs earned numerous honors, including three Medal of Valor awards, 10 Letters of Commendation, and a Distinguished Service Award. Those who served alongside him said the recognition reflected the kind of officer and person he was.

"When things became chaotic, when everyone else was trying to figure out what to do next, Steve was someone you wanted standing next to you," said Aaron Weiss of the Boulder Police Department. "He was confident, steadfast, and unwavering."

Biggs' partner, Bailey Carter, remembered him as a man whose strength and character left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered.

"The strong, disciplined man that walked into situations most of us would have run from," Carter said. "He was stoic, he was steady, and unmistakably genuine."

Biggs began his career in local law enforcement in 2010 and spent the next 16 years serving the Pueblo community. Colleagues said he earned a reputation for integrity and reliability in a profession where trust must be earned.

"He earned the respect of people in a profession where respect isn't given easily," said Weiss. "People trusted him."

That trust and respect were evident Wednesday as law enforcement agencies from across Colorado joined family members and community supporters in celebrating Biggs' life and service.

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The funeral concluded with the playing of TAPS and a 21-gun salute to the fallen officer, whose legacy of courage, loyalty, and selfless service will continue to be remembered throughout Pueblo and the law enforcement community.

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