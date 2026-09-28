Search underway for missing person at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A search is underway for a missing person at Lake Pueblo State Park.

On Sunday night, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a brief post on social media explaining that officers were on the water in a sonar-equipped patrol boat searching for the person.

They were in the area of Peck Creek, which is in the west-central area of the lake, following a “single-boat” incident. The initial report came in at about 5:30 p.m.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Pueblo West Fire Department were also on the scene. In its latest update, CPW said the Marine Evidence Recovery Team was headed to the scene.

As of 3:45 a.m. Monday, there were no new updates on the search efforts.

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.