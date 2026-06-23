Cottonwood Creek not included in current Colorado Springs' creek improvement plan; nearby residents ask why

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As Colorado Springs gathers community input to improve its creeks environmentally and recreationally, some residents say their waterway is being left behind.

The COS Creek Plan currently focuses on Fountain and Monument Creeks as they flow through the Downtown corridor along I-25. The city confirmed the project does not extend east to include Cottonwood Creek.

Darek Deshetler, who frequents Cottonwood Creek Park, said the park itself draws a crowd, but the creek needs work.

"Cottonwood Creek Park is extremely popular. Ton of houses around here, ton of families," said Deshetler.

He said the condition of the water is a concern.

"The quality of the water that's coming through, we don't know exactly what's in it. Certain spots smell like sewage," said Deshetler. "You'll see little kids in the water barefoot. So, it's always a concern, the cleanliness of the water."

Lori Wolfe said her family visits the creek regularly.

"My husband walks here almost daily. I'm here a couple times a week," said Wolfe.

Wolfe said her grandchildren have encountered debris in the water firsthand.

"The kids took a bumper out of the water. They love coming to the creek, they like it more than the playground," said Wolfe.

Wolfe also pointed out that what happens at Cottonwood Creek doesn't stay there.

"Working from both ends would be mutually beneficial. It would involved this area, because this does flow into Monument Creek," said Wolfe.

In April, the Fountain Creek Watershed District said funding is simply not available for waterways like Cottonwood Creek.



Watch News5's coverage of the funding issues below:

The district proposed a mill levy increase for waterway improvements that could go to voters, but that measure does not currently have enough support.

Due to an agreement with Colorado Springs Utilities, the Fountain Creek Watershed District can only make waterway improvements south of city limits. In that area, the district has made more than $40 million worth of changes.

Residents near Cottonwood Creek say they want their neighborhood waterway to receive the same attention.

"It is local residents and perhaps their visitors who are using this waterway year round," said Wolfe.

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