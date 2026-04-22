Some say more work is needed for Eastern Colorado Springs' waterways

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fountain Creek Watershed District is calling for more flood mitigation and restoration along Eastern Waterways like Cottonwood and Sand Creek, but a lack of funding has put those efforts on hold.

Despite visibly low water levels this year, officials warn that a low snowpack and a dry spring could lead to severe post-fire flooding.

"You think about the low snowpack we have right now paired with a very dry spring, these things keep us up at night. It's almost always a post fire flood is more damaging than a fire itself," said District Executive Director Alli Schuch.

The district has invested about $40 million into Fountain Creek south of Colorado Springs, adding areas for flood mitigation and improved waterway flow.

The funding came through a Colorado Springs Utilities agreement, which is now running low and prevents the district from operating north of the city.

"We have to date ,spent about $40 million. It's very expensive work when you're dealing with one of the most erratic waterways in the country," said Schuch.

To fund restoration efforts at Cottonwood Creek, Schuch said a local mill levy needs to be passed to take a proactive approach rather than waiting for a flood to emerge.

The district also emphasizes keeping the waterways clean because erosion and sediment flow downstream into Fountain Creek and later into the Arkansas Valley.

"One of the areas we look for are erosion and sediment. A lot of us don't think of our local waterways until there's water in your basement," said Schuch.

Locals who frequent Cottonwood Creek have noticed the dry conditions.

"When it gets warm out, everybody is out here. People bike, walk, run. This is our first time back (since) this winter, when it's warm out, we like to be out here," said Keisha Draper and Tierra Booi.

"It's always been really low. If you look here, you can really see it. In a normal year, all that would be covered," said Draper and Booi.

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