CSFD captain honored at 40th Fallen Firefighter Memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — This Saturday marks the 40th year of the Fallen Firefighter Memorial, and among the 288 names added this year is Patrick Rogacki — a retired Colorado Springs Fire Department captain who died last year from cancer linked to his work at Ground Zero following the Sept. 11 attacks.

See more about his service in the Colorado Springs Fire Department here.

Retired CSFD captain passes away in the line of duty due to job-related cancer

His daughter, Danielle Overmyer, and son, Stephen Rogacki, grew up attending the memorial service with their father. This year, they stood on the other side of it.

"It's something that was just kind of stuck with us and to just remember every year like, 'Hey, it's gonna happen, and we got to come and support.' So it was a little different being on this side of it, but it was beautiful," Overmyer said.

Stephen said the moment hit him when the flag was placed in his hands.

"I got teared up when they handed me the flag, but being on this side of it was completely different than the other side," Stephen said.

Local 5 President Curt Crumb addressed the family during the ceremony.

"This year we put one of our own, Captain Pat Rogacki, on the wall. Know that the men and women of Local 5 and our families are here to watch over your loved ones just as much as we watch over Pat, not just today, but every day of every year," Crumb said.

The family described Patrick as a humble man who loved the outdoors, always made time for his grandchildren, and lived by a favorite saying: "Life's uncertain, eat dessert instead."

After his passing, his family discovered just how much he had done for the community — honors and certificates he never displayed.

"Going through his stuff after he passed — just was so awe-inspiring, and we knew he was a lot more humble than we thought he was," said Stephen.

"We would find things that we had no idea that he was honored for, and we had no idea because he didn't display it. He just put it in a box," Overmyer said.

His granddaughter, Evelyn Overmyer, said one memory stands above the rest.

"I think the one sound I will never forget is his laugh and his voice. He would always crack jokes, and he would always just like, have fun with each other, and the only sound I can fully remember from him is his laugh," Evelyn said.

Evelyn said he would take her to the mall and make time to be together.

The family wore a shirt to the memorial featuring what Danielle called her favorite photo of her father.

"It just encompasses who he is all in a nutshell. He loved being outdoors, camping, rock climbing, things like that, and then you just see the sweetness of his face. He was just such a nice guy, and just took care of everybody around him," Danielle said.

Now, Patrick's name is etched alongside hundreds of other fallen heroes. For his granddaughter, seeing it brings one feeling above all others.

"One emotion that I get from it is just being proud and just realizing ... that was my grandfather and now there are so many other people who are like, 'He helped me too,'" Evelyn said.

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