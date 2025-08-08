Retired CSFD captain passes away in the line of duty due to job-related cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced that retired Captain Patrick Rogacki passed away on August 1, 2025 due to an aggressive form of job-related cancer.

His death is considered a Line of Duty Death since he was diagnosed with job-related cancer directly linked to the conditions he faced while serving.

CSFD says that his illness was a result of his heroic work at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks. He was a Search Group Manager with Colorado Task Force 1 and spent countless hours in the hazardous debris to focus on safety and recovery efforts for those lost in the attack.

Rogacki joined CSFD in 1979 and retired in 2014.

“Captain Rogacki served our community and citizens with excellence for 35 years. He was a passionate and dedicated firefighter who always went above and beyond, whether on a single alarm or in broader roles with the CSFD Honor Guard and Colorado Task Force 1. We are saddened that his service at Ground Zero led to his passing, but we are proud of the positive impacts he made locally and nationally. We are honored to have had him as part of the CSFD family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, and we look forward to honoring him at his memorial service.” Fire Chief Randy Royal

During his time, he was part of the Wildland Program and served as a Medical Lieutenant.

He spent 15 years in the High Angle Rescue Program and led them as captain for the last five years of his career.

The Captain also helped create the CSFD High Angle Rescue Techniques and Procedures manual, aiding firefighters in successfully performing hundreds of high-angle rescues.

Every September, he served at the International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Colorado Springs.

He was a member of the CSFD Honor Guard and led the group for many years. CSFD says he supported city events, graduations, celebrations and memorials for fallen firefighters.

Pogacki always supported firefighters and their families.

During his time with Colorado Task Force 1, he assisted in efforts across the country during natural disasters, including the Space Shuttle Columbia crash in Texas and Ground Zero after 9/11.

He provided families with closure when they lost loved ones with his rescue and recovery work.

While his memorial service will be private, CSFD invites the community to line the streets to honor him and his family during the procession. Those details will come at a later date.

