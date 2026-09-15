Colorado Springs lands two MICHELIN Guide recommendations, putting the city on the culinary map

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two Colorado Springs restaurants have received MICHELIN Guide recommendations — and local chefs and tourism leaders say the recognition is about far more than fine dining.

Chef Brother Luck received a Michelin recommendation for his restaurant, Four by Brother Luck. He said the moment felt like a dream he had literally written down.

"I wrote this book [No Lucks Given] during the pandemic in 2020, and my co-writer Marcus and I were talking this morning and he asked me to turn to page 123. And when you walked in this morning, I was in the process of opening the book to see it, and the chapter is called Dreams of a Michelin Restaurant. I wrote about this and it was something that I aspired for," Luck said.

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Luck said the recognition is not just a personal milestone — it is a win for the entire city of Colorado Springs.

"People are going to plan their vacations and their trips around where they're going to dine at. And even if you're not one of these Michelin restaurants that is recommended when they're visiting, they're still gonna have to eat other meal periods," Luck said, "So they're gonna eat breakfast, they're gonna eat lunch, they're gonna eat dinner. On the other days, they're gonna have coffee, they're gonna go to the cocktail bars."

Getting Colorado Springs into the Michelin Guide required a deliberate decision by Visit Colorado Springs. CEO and President Doug Price said the organization felt the city had to get involved.

"There are things that happen in the state of Colorado that sometimes the springs chooses not to get involved with. This was one that we felt we deserve to be at that table," Price said.

Participation costs $35,000 per year for three years, funded through Visit Colorado Springs' opportunity fund. The organization receives $5 million from the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Sales Tax, known as LART, to put toward increasing tourism.

Price said investing opportunity fund dollars in the Michelin program made sense given what drives travelers to Colorado.

"Over 60% of people who choose to come to Colorado have dining cuisine as the highest part of their experience that they want to do," Price said, "And so we know that if we have a culinary cuisine scene that can meet the needs of over 60% of the travelers that want to come to Colorado then we need to be a part of that and maximize the strengths that our destination already has."

The stakes are set to grow next year. Price said this was the final year the Michelin Guide covered Colorado alone — starting next year, the program will expand to include approximately 5 states in a regional guide.

For Luck, the recognition is the result of years of advocacy for Colorado Springs as a culinary destination. A

"Michelin didn't exist in Colorado Springs. It didn't exist in Colorado five years ago. So to manifest that and to advocate on behalf of and then deliver, I mean that's the hardest part. It still puts a spotlight on our city and it still recognizes our city and I think that is what my hopes were in the very beginning," Luck said.

You can also read about the other winners and awards here.

He said his restaurant and The Penrose Room are just two spots that received recognition from MICHELIN Guide. But all the restaurants in the area are equally as important.

"This is an accolade for our entire city that we are to be seen and we are to be heard and our team doesn't exist without mentorship from so many talented legends in the city and our cocktail program wouldn't be what it is. My food wouldn't be what it is without those people," said Luck.

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